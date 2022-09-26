In the case of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), what’s next?

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) closed the day trading at 26.20 down -2.86% from the previous closing price of $26.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7474084 shares were traded. CVNA reached its highest trading level at $27.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on September 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $73 from $98 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when GILL DANIEL J. bought 94,000 shares for $21.77 per share. The transaction valued at 2,046,380 led to the insider holds 131,023 shares of the business.

GARCIA ERNEST C. II bought 1,191,468 shares of CVNA for $24,625,421 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 2,578,314 shares after completing the transaction at $20.67 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, GARCIA ERNEST C. II, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 793,790 shares for $21.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,421,389 and bolstered with 1,386,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $328.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVNA traded about 10.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVNA traded about 8.69M shares per day. A total of 101.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.74M. Shares short for CVNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 29.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 29.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.46% and a Short% of Float of 46.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.57 and a low estimate of $-2.75, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.4, with high estimates of $-0.34 and low estimates of $-2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.46 and $-14.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.48. EPS for the following year is $-3.57, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $-7.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.81B, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.07B and the low estimate is $14.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.