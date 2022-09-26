In the case of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), what’s next?

The closing price of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) was 130.06 for the day, down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $133.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9039805 shares were traded. WMT reached its highest trading level at $133.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $135.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Furner John R. sold 4,375 shares for $134.38 per share. The transaction valued at 587,912 led to the insider holds 268,183 shares of the business.

McMillon C Douglas sold 9,708 shares of WMT for $1,301,309 on Sep 22. The President and CEO now owns 1,488,043 shares after completing the transaction at $134.04 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, WALTON S ROBSON, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 347,542 shares for $135.66 each. As a result, the insider received 47,145,880 and left with 282,330,635 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $160.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.34.

Shares Statistics:

WMT traded an average of 7.90M shares per day over the past three months and 7.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.40B. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 13.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.16, WMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 44.20% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.98 and $6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $6.97, with 34 analysts recommending between $7.77 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $601.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $572.75B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $616.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625.81B and the low estimate is $607.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.