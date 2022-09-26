In What Direction Will ACV Auctions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) was 8.25 for the day, down -0.60% from the previous closing price of $8.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2014787 shares were traded. ACVA reached its highest trading level at $8.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Waterman Michael sold 2,931 shares for $12.75 per share. The transaction valued at 37,370 led to the insider holds 66,964 shares of the business.

Anderson Craig Eric sold 16,535 shares of ACVA for $332,023 on Dec 13. The CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.08 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Anderson Craig Eric, who serves as the CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,900 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 38,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $22.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.44.

Shares Statistics:

ACVA traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.62M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.05, compared to 4.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.6 and $-0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.52, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.17 and $-0.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.38M to a low estimate of $109.7M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.24M, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $459.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $451.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $456M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632.4M and the low estimate is $506.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.