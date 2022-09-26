Invest in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) closed at 151.76 in the last session, up 0.37% from day before closing price of $151.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3148192 shares were traded. BHVN reached its highest trading level at $152.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $148.50.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Bailey Gregory bought 38,000 shares for $148.04 per share. The transaction valued at 5,625,676 led to the insider holds 2,583,658 shares of the business.

Clark George C. sold 4,200 shares of BHVN for $594,300 on May 10. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,065 shares after completing the transaction at $141.50 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Clark George C., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 9,375 shares for $117.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,097,003 and left with 6,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $151.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHVN traded on average about 676.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.37M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.54, compared to 4.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.81 and a low estimate of $-4.04, while EPS last year was $-3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-2.26, with high estimates of $-1.52 and low estimates of $-3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-7.75 and $-13.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-10.14. EPS for the following year is $-5.9, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.16 and $-10.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $212.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $223.04M to a low estimate of $197.54M. As of the current estimate, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $85.85M, an estimated increase of 147.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.67M, an increase of 79.50% less than the figure of $147.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.02M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $835M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $462.51M, up 119.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.