Invest in Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) closed at 45.37 in the last session, down -0.22% from day before closing price of $45.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3825224 shares were traded. FRPT reached its highest trading level at $48.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $69.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares for $68.00 per share. The transaction valued at 544,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Weise Stephen sold 4,351 shares of FRPT for $459,978 on Mar 03. The EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $105.73 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, NORRIS CHARLES A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $110.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 550,150 and bolstered with 30,173 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRPT has reached a high of $159.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRPT traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.10M. Shares short for FRPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.51, compared to 4.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.65% and a Short% of Float of 9.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $-0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $147.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.85M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, Freshpet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.2M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $572.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $582.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.49M, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.4M and the low estimate is $740M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.