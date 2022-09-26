Invest in Sonendo Inc. (SONX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $0.91 in the most recent trading day, Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) closed at 1.18, up 30.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2729 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17285764 shares were traded. SONX reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9805.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SONX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. sold 300,000 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 297,000 led to the insider holds 2,600,938 shares of the business.

Chen Roy T sold 2,714 shares of SONX for $4,004 on Aug 16. The Chief Talent Officer now owns 117,130 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Watts Michael Patrick, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,186 shares for $1.48 each. As a result, the insider received 7,651 and left with 229,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONX has reached a high of $12.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6243.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 117.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.62M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 452.29k with a Short Ratio of 4.19, compared to 334.28k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.55, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.08 and $-2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.2. EPS for the following year is $-1.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.3 and $-1.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.2M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.62M and the low estimate is $57.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.