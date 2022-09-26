Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed at 2.80 down -5.08% from its previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27856192 shares were traded. DNA reached its highest trading level at $2.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on February 23, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $15.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1870.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DNA has traded an average of 25.16M shares per day and 24.7M over the past ten days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 830.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 144.64M with a Short Ratio of 7.12, compared to 109.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 22.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $395M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.84M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $404.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510M and the low estimate is $325.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.