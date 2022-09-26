Investing in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Zendesk Inc.’s stock clocked out at 75.90, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $76.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4317288 shares were traded. ZEN reached its highest trading level at $76.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Gennaro Norman sold 7,000 shares for $76.55 per share. The transaction valued at 535,850 led to the insider holds 26,519 shares of the business.

Titterton Jeffrey J sold 20,000 shares of ZEN for $1,535,000 on Aug 18. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 687 shares after completing the transaction at $76.75 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, McDermott Adrian, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 813 shares for $76.43 each. As a result, the insider received 62,138 and left with 94,385 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEN has reached a high of $136.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZEN traded 3.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.43M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 8.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 11.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $432.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $440.66M to a low estimate of $420.08M. As of the current estimate, Zendesk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $346.97M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $464.05M, an increase of 23.60% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $473.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.93M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.