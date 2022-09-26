Is Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) closed at 119.75 in the last session, down -0.33% from day before closing price of $120.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1234196 shares were traded. DOV reached its highest trading level at $120.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $160 from $190 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $205.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on December 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $184.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Malinas David J. bought 350 shares for $139.44 per share. The transaction valued at 48,804 led to the insider holds 2,744 shares of the business.

Kosinski Anthony K sold 3,287 shares of DOV for $504,338 on Mar 14. The Vice President, Tax now owns 3,051 shares after completing the transaction at $153.43 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Tobin Richard J, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 31,515 shares for $156.91 each. As a result, the insider received 4,945,061 and left with 187,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dover’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOV has reached a high of $184.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOV traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.94M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DOV is 2.02, which was 1.98 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.79. The current Payout Ratio is 25.20% for DOV, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1238:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.25, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.55 and $8.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.48. EPS for the following year is $9.07, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.45 and $8.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Dover Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.91B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.16B and the low estimate is $8.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.