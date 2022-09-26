Is Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $19.79 in the most recent trading day, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed at 18.52, down -6.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5137872 shares were traded. ENVX reached its highest trading level at $19.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENVX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.70 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 22, 2022, Loop Capital reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $100.

On August 09, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on August 09, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Lahiri Ashok sold 10,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 250,000 led to the insider holds 1,373,993 shares of the business.

RUST HARROLD J sold 3,000 shares of ENVX for $73,500 on Sep 15. The President and CEO now owns 1,372,031 shares after completing the transaction at $24.50 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, RUST HARROLD J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $20.46 each. As a result, the insider received 92,070 and left with 1,375,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 609.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $39.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 5.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.62% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.56 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.69. EPS for the following year is $-0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $131.2M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 829.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.