Is this a Prime Time To acquire Dollar General Corporation (DG) stock

The price of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) closed at 241.62 in the last session, up 0.59% from day before closing price of $240.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2309678 shares were traded. DG reached its highest trading level at $242.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $238.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 166.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $258.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when VASOS TODD J sold 97,259 shares for $241.55 per share. The transaction valued at 23,492,481 led to the insider holds 85,369 shares of the business.

VASOS TODD J sold 25,239 shares of DG for $6,032,500 on Aug 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 85,369 shares after completing the transaction at $239.01 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, VASOS TODD J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 108,145 shares for $239.18 each. As a result, the insider received 25,866,500 and left with 85,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $262.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 246.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 230.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DG traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 4.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DG is 2.20, which was 1.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.15 and a low estimate of $2.62, while EPS last year was $2.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.89 and $11.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.51. EPS for the following year is $12.59, with 28 analysts recommending between $13.05 and $11.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.22B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.68B and the low estimate is $38.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.