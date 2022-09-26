Is this a Prime Time To acquire Twitter Inc. (TWTR) stock

The price of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) closed at 41.58 in the last session, up 0.43% from day before closing price of $41.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9115827 shares were traded. TWTR reached its highest trading level at $41.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $37 from $52 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $45.

Rosenblatt Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when SEGAL NED D. sold 5,000 shares for $42.80 per share. The transaction valued at 214,000 led to the insider holds 688,333 shares of the business.

Caldwell Nick V. sold 4,546 shares of TWTR for $186,488 on Aug 04. The General Manager of Core Tech now owns 365,450 shares after completing the transaction at $41.02 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Beykpour Kayvon, who serves as the General Manager of Consumer of the company, sold 14,878 shares for $41.09 each. As a result, the insider received 611,339 and left with 396,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWTR has reached a high of $68.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWTR traded on average about 13.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 766.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 635.93M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TWTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 33.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.13 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.23B and the low estimate is $5.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.