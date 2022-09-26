It’s a good day to be an Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Associated Banc-Corp’s stock clocked out at 20.39, down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $20.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1475838 shares were traded. ASB reached its highest trading level at $20.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $28 from $26 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when KAMERICK EILEEN A sold 4,000 shares for $20.35 per share. The transaction valued at 81,407 led to the insider holds 48,326 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS JOHN B bought 1,000 shares of ASB for $19,852 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 8,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.85 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, KAMERICK EILEEN A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $23.55 each. As a result, the insider received 105,953 and left with 51,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Associated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASB has reached a high of $25.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASB traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ASB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 6.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, ASB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 38.30% for ASB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $315.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $326.41M to a low estimate of $307.5M. As of the current estimate, Associated Banc-Corp’s year-ago sales were $263.2M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.6M, an increase of 21.40% over than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $315.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.