It’s a good day to be an Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) shareholder

In the latest session, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) closed at 2.38 down -1.65% from its previous closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142977 shares were traded. RENT reached its highest trading level at $2.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2812.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 38.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Hyman Jennifer sold 9,383 shares for $4.56 per share. The transaction valued at 42,785 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Schembri Cara sold 891 shares of RENT for $4,063 on Aug 02. The GC & Secretary now owns 203,894 shares after completing the transaction at $4.56 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Steinberg Larry, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,612 shares for $4.56 each. As a result, the insider received 11,910 and left with 387,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $24.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3779, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3167.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RENT has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 3.01M over the past ten days. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.80M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.76, compared to 7.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.49% and a Short% of Float of 23.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.71, with high estimates of $-0.65 and low estimates of $-0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.58 and $-2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.66. EPS for the following year is $-2.45, with 11 analysts recommending between $-2.16 and $-2.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.3M, up 49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398.1M and the low estimate is $382M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.