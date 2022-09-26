It’s an appealing income play to consider Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT)

After closing at $1.88 in the most recent trading day, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) closed at 1.73, down -7.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4864148 shares were traded. TCRT reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1015.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0384, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1366.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 215.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.28M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.14, compared to 35.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.37% and a Short% of Float of 15.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.19 and $-0.33.