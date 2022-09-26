It’s an appealing income play to consider Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

After closing at $0.07 in the most recent trading day, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) closed at 0.04, down -33.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0226 from its previous closing price. On the day, 119826775 shares were traded. CSCW reached its highest trading level at $0.0676 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0402.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CSCW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCW has reached a high of $0.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.1497.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.18M. Insiders hold about 16.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.33M with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.