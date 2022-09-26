It’s an appealing income play to consider Switch Inc. (SWCH)

The price of Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) closed at 33.92 in the last session, down -0.15% from day before closing price of $33.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5441725 shares were traded. SWCH reached its highest trading level at $34.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $31 from $28 previously.

On December 16, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Thomas Thomas A sold 40,000 shares for $33.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,359,596 led to the insider holds 2,964,360 shares of the business.

Thomas Thomas A sold 40,000 shares of SWCH for $1,357,576 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 3,004,360 shares after completing the transaction at $33.94 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Thomas Thomas A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $33.74 each. As a result, the insider received 1,349,516 and left with 3,044,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Switch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWCH has reached a high of $34.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWCH traded on average about 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.9M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 150.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.28M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SWCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.23, compared to 8.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SWCH is 0.21, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $166.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.66M to a low estimate of $163.1M. As of the current estimate, Switch Inc.’s year-ago sales were $141.69M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.99M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.36M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $675.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $592.04M, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $745.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $762.1M and the low estimate is $730.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.