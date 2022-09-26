It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) stock

The closing price of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) was 10.32 for the day, down -5.41% from the previous closing price of $10.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1771034 shares were traded. PLTK reached its highest trading level at $10.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLTK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, MKM Partners Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $13.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Antokol Robert bought 150,000 shares for $21.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,243,345 led to the insider holds 16,004,800 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 44.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.30.

Shares Statistics:

PLTK traded an average of 2.59M shares per day over the past three months and 4.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 412.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.52M. Insiders hold about 83.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 7.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 12.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.