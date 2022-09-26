SESN (Sesen Bio Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $0.43 in the most recent trading day, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) closed at 0.41, down -4.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0199 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1436799 shares were traded. SESN reached its highest trading level at $0.4427 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4001.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SESN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sesen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SESN has reached a high of $1.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6743, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6758.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 199.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SESN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 11.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.4 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.4. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.35.