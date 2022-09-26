SLQT (SelectQuote Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $1.08 in the most recent trading day, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) closed at 1.06, down -1.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1483960 shares were traded. SLQT reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLQT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5672.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.88M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.41, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.29 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.34. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $200.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.09M to a low estimate of $192.7M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.45M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $156M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $842.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $813.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $826.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $937.82M, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $878.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.