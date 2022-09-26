South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) was 33.60 for the day, down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $34.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1343294 shares were traded. SJI reached its highest trading level at $34.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SJI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, South’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJI has reached a high of $35.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.79.

Shares Statistics:

SJI traded an average of 749.09K shares per day over the past three months and 871.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.82M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SJI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 4.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.19, SJI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.12. The current Payout Ratio is 86.10% for SJI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.