The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) closed at 58.60 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $59.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14787483 shares were traded. KO reached its highest trading level at $59.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $67 to $69.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Braun Henrique sold 11,318 shares for $64.35 per share. The transaction valued at 728,268 led to the insider holds 22,828 shares of the business.

LOVELESS KATHY sold 2,512 shares of KO for $160,768 on Jul 29. The Vice President & Controller now owns 1,370 shares after completing the transaction at $64.00 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Quincey James, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 32,000 shares for $64.09 each. As a result, the insider received 2,051,011 and left with 351,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KO has reached a high of $67.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KO traded on average about 12.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.30B. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 30.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KO is 1.76, which was 1.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14. The current Payout Ratio is 57.80% for KO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.09B to a low estimate of $10.14B. As of the current estimate, The Coca-Cola Company’s year-ago sales were $9.75B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.93B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.59B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.66B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.14B and the low estimate is $42.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.