The Home Depot Inc. (HD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) was 270.94 for the day, up 0.67% from the previous closing price of $269.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3513615 shares were traded. HD reached its highest trading level at $271.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $266.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 218.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 173.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 165.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $285.

On May 18, 2022, Wedbush reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $340 to $320.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $340.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Siddiqui Fahim sold 1,000 shares for $300.59 per share. The transaction valued at 300,590 led to the insider holds 6,180 shares of the business.

Carey Matt sold 12,650 shares of HD for $4,000,705 on Aug 22. The EVP, Customer Experience now owns 34,522 shares after completing the transaction at $316.26 per share. On May 24, another insider, Campbell Ann Marie, who serves as the EVP – U.S. Stores & Int’l Ops of the company, sold 11,293 shares for $288.03 each. As a result, the insider received 3,252,700 and left with 51,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1178.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HD has reached a high of $420.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $264.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 299.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 320.95.

Shares Statistics:

HD traded an average of 3.37M shares per day over the past three months and 4.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.02B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 9.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.15, HD has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14. The current Payout Ratio is 31.80% for HD, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 30, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.13 and a low estimate of $4.76, while EPS last year was $4.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.09, with high estimates of $4.25 and low estimates of $3.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.85 and $16.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.46. EPS for the following year is $17.33, with 33 analysts recommending between $18.43 and $16.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $158.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.16B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.44B and the low estimate is $156.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.