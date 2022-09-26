The name Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s stock clocked out at 120.29, down -0.35% from its previous closing price of $120.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1354004 shares were traded. KMB reached its highest trading level at $120.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KMB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 131.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 152.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 02, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $126.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Hsu Michael D. sold 41,698 shares for $140.08 per share. The transaction valued at 5,840,943 led to the insider holds 89,593 shares of the business.

Wilkinson Tristram sold 2,069 shares of KMB for $283,801 on May 05. The President, APAC now owns 14,102 shares after completing the transaction at $137.17 per share. On May 03, another insider, Cunningham Doug, who serves as the President, EMEA of the company, sold 4,242 shares for $137.00 each. As a result, the insider received 581,154 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kimberly-Clark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 68.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has reached a high of $145.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KMB traded 1.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 337.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 337.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KMB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.31, compared to 6.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.35, KMB has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 86.40% for KMB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1043:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6 and $5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.68. EPS for the following year is $6.68, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $5.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.14B to a low estimate of $4.94B. As of the current estimate, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.99B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.04B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.92B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.44B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.93B and the low estimate is $19.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.