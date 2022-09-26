The name SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) closed at 1.55 down -10.40% from its previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1880867 shares were traded. SOBR reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SOBR Safe Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Beabout J. Steven bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 11,000 led to the insider holds 334,503 shares of the business.

Beabout J. Steven bought 767 shares of SOBR for $859 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 324,503 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Beabout J. Steven, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,304 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,267 and bolstered with 323,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6334.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6195.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOBR has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 6.57M over the past ten days. A total of 9.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.29M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SOBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 45.23k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.