The name Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s stock clocked out at 8.00, down -2.91% from its previous closing price of $8.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107342 shares were traded. VIV reached its highest trading level at $8.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIV has reached a high of $11.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIV traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 436.62M. Insiders hold about 88.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VIV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.39M with a Short Ratio of 9.16, compared to 13.99M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.14, VIV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 38.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.21.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.08B. As of the current estimate, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.22B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.16B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $8.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.