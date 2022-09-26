There are many powerful catalysts in the market: HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) can be one of them

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) closed the day trading at 2.03 up 6.28% from the previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058369 shares were traded. BEAT reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BEAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAT has reached a high of $5.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4653, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8551.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BEAT traded about 2.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BEAT traded about 15.33M shares per day. A total of 8.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.85M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 102.01k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.33 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.47 and $-1.41.