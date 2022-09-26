There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) can be one of them

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) closed the day trading at 3.79 down -13.47% from the previous closing price of $4.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.5900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1766251 shares were traded. DCFC reached its highest trading level at $4.2730 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DCFC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $19.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.6006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9343.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DCFC traded about 391.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DCFC traded about 993.48k shares per day. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.18M. Insiders hold about 25.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 1.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $-0.42.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175M and the low estimate is $133.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.