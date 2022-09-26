There is a good chance Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $0.19 in the most recent trading day, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) closed at 0.18, down -5.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1597597 shares were traded. LKCO reached its highest trading level at $0.1875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1772.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LKCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4674.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 362.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.02M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LKCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 7.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.