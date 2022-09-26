There Is Still Room For Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) closed the day trading at 4.50 down -31.82% from the previous closing price of $6.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.1007 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5706450 shares were traded. ATXI reached its highest trading level at $6.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATXI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXI has reached a high of $27.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1511.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATXI traded about 145.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATXI traded about 1.39M shares per day. A total of 1.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.71M. Insiders hold about 53.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 93.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.