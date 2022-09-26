There Is Still Room For Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed the day trading at 41.87 down -18.00% from the previous closing price of $51.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-9.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13808917 shares were traded. SAVA reached its highest trading level at $44.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2021, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $190.

On April 27, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2021, with a $78 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Kupiec James William bought 2,500 shares for $24.44 per share. The transaction valued at 61,100 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 36,159 shares of SAVA for $860,223 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 186,159 shares after completing the transaction at $23.79 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Schoen Eric, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,875 and bolstered with 19,800 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAVA traded about 3.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAVA traded about 6.2M shares per day. A total of 40.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.38M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 10.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.40% and a Short% of Float of 26.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.11 and $-2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.79. EPS for the following year is $-1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $-3.08.