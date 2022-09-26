There Is Still Room For Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) closed the day trading at 1.03 down -6.36% from the previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085130 shares were traded. SEEL reached its highest trading level at $1.1192 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEEL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 27, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $2.50 previously.

On July 01, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 01, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 01, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when O’Connor Daniel J. bought 16,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 9,789 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

Mehra Raj bought 66,667 shares of SEEL for $56,840 on Mar 31. The now owns 3,281,546 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has reached a high of $2.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0012.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEEL traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEEL traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 106.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.57M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SEEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 9.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.46 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.5. EPS for the following year is $-0.4, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.37 and $-0.46.