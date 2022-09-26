There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Allakos Inc. (ALLK).

In the latest session, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) closed at 5.25 down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $5.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1135824 shares were traded. ALLK reached its highest trading level at $5.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allakos Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, James Steven P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $108.12 each. As a result, the insider received 432,480 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $112.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALLK has traded an average of 1.96M shares per day and 3.64M over the past ten days. A total of 84.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.07M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.16, compared to 4.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.36 and a low estimate of $-1.73, while EPS last year was $-1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.75, with high estimates of $-0.42 and low estimates of $-1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.82 and $-6.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.84. EPS for the following year is $-3.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $-1.86 and $-4.79.