There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG).

As of close of business last night, Essential Utilities Inc.’s stock clocked out at 44.34, down -1.60% from its previous closing price of $45.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1141042 shares were traded. WTRG reached its highest trading level at $44.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WTRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $57.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $53.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when RUBIN ROBERT A sold 1,954 shares for $51.00 per share. The transaction valued at 99,654 led to the insider holds 69,871 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTRG has reached a high of $53.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WTRG traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 262.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.76M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WTRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 2.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, WTRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20. The current Payout Ratio is 62.50% for WTRG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $415.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $420.27M to a low estimate of $412.91M. As of the current estimate, Essential Utilities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $373.36M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.