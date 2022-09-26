There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI).

As of close of business last night, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s stock clocked out at 14.04, down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $14.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011694 shares were traded. NWBI reached its highest trading level at $14.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NWBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $12 from $14 previously.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Probst Sonia M. sold 6,119 shares for $14.64 per share. The transaction valued at 89,582 led to the insider holds 55,530 shares of the business.

Kane Kyle P. sold 179 shares of NWBI for $2,279 on Jun 03. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 9,344 shares after completing the transaction at $12.73 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Torchio Louis J, who serves as the SEVP, Retail Lending of the company, sold 440 shares for $12.73 each. As a result, the insider received 5,601 and left with 28,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWBI has reached a high of $15.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NWBI traded 776.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.39M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NWBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 9.25, compared to 6.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.77, NWBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.08. The current Payout Ratio is 79.40% for NWBI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2009 when the company split stock in a 225:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $106.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $99.51M. As of the current estimate, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.63M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.01M, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $116.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.48M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $417.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $386.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $404.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.26M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $433.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $462.91M and the low estimate is $394.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.