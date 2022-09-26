There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO).

In the latest session, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) closed at 1.97 down -10.45% from its previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41490100 shares were traded. SPRO reached its highest trading level at $2.4099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $2 previously.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Shukla Sath sold 6,017 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 5,378 led to the insider holds 56,064 shares of the business.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC bought 39,727 shares of SPRO for $207,971 on Apr 26. The 10% Owner now owns 5,321,231 shares after completing the transaction at $5.24 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $8.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 439,420 and bolstered with 5,281,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRO has reached a high of $19.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5363.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPRO has traded an average of 6.12M shares per day and 26.88M over the past ten days. A total of 32.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.54M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 557.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.8 and a low estimate of $-1.02, while EPS last year was $-0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.54, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.17 and $-3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.79. EPS for the following year is $-1.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.18 and $-2.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.26M, down -69.50% from the average estimate.