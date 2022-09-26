There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) closed the day trading at 1.23 down -8.21% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086808 shares were traded. DRUG reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

For a better understanding of DRUG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Over the past 52 weeks, DRUG has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7023.

Over the past 3-months, DRUG traded about 12.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DRUG traded about 4.89M shares per day. A total of 11.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.79M. Insiders hold about 45.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.98% stake in the company. Shares short for DRUG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 48.11k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.