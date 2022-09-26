There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

The closing price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) was 8.75 for the day, down -4.99% from the previous closing price of $9.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3698808 shares were traded. SBS reached its highest trading level at $9.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.42.

Shares Statistics:

SBS traded an average of 1.97M shares per day over the past three months and 3.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.70M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 3.45M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, SBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The current Payout Ratio is 64.20% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.