There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) closed the day trading at 0.35 down -1.39% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011898 shares were traded. HSDT reached its highest trading level at $0.3639 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HSDT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 24, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when ANDREEFF DANE bought 150,000 shares for $0.53 per share. The transaction valued at 80,205 led to the insider holds 238,618 shares of the business.

ANDREEFF DANE bought 8,868 shares of HSDT for $4,828 on Sep 12. The President and CEO now owns 144,819 shares after completing the transaction at $0.54 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, ANDREEFF DANE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 74,800 shares for $0.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,124 and bolstered with 140,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSDT has reached a high of $15.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6751, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6350.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HSDT traded about 4.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HSDT traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 28.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HSDT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 59.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 50.05k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.12 and a low estimate of $-1.12, while EPS last year was $-1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.08, with high estimates of $-1.08 and low estimates of $-1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.18 and $-4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.18. EPS for the following year is $-2.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $-2.25 and $-2.25.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $360k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $360k to a low estimate of $360k. As of the current estimate, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71k, an estimated increase of 407.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $930k, an increase of 1,062.50% over than the figure of $407.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $930k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $930k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $522k, up 568.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.31M and the low estimate is $17.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 396.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.