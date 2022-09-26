There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Humana Inc. (HUM)

The closing price of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) was 486.90 for the day, down -1.42% from the previous closing price of $493.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-7.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1752976 shares were traded. HUM reached its highest trading level at $493.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $478.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $549 from $494 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $510.

On May 27, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $506.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on May 27, 2022, with a $506 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Ventura Joseph C sold 1,226 shares for $506.78 per share. The transaction valued at 621,313 led to the insider holds 3,930 shares of the business.

Deshpande Samir sold 3,957 shares of HUM for $1,718,101 on May 03. The Chief Information Officer now owns 5,529 shares after completing the transaction at $434.19 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Fleming William Kevin, who serves as the Seg Pres, Pharmacy Sol & CCAO of the company, sold 3,210 shares for $449.68 each. As a result, the insider received 1,443,471 and left with 884 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $514.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $351.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 487.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 450.07.

Shares Statistics:

HUM traded an average of 844.68K shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.58, HUM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 12.10% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.89 and a low estimate of $5.71, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $3.22 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25 and $24.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.73. EPS for the following year is $27.72, with 26 analysts recommending between $28.54 and $27.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.43B to a low estimate of $22.42B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.87B, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.72B, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.14B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.41B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.6B and the low estimate is $98.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.