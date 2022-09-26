There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

The closing price of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) was 413.07 for the day, down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $422.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-9.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1869400 shares were traded. LMT reached its highest trading level at $420.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $407.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 63.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $460.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $440 to $375.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Ulmer Gregory M sold 6,929 shares for $423.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,937,014 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Donovan John bought 632 shares of LMT for $250,373 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 1,200 shares after completing the transaction at $396.16 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Donovan John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 568 shares for $440.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,230 and bolstered with 568 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lockheed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has reached a high of $479.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $324.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 419.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 414.94.

Shares Statistics:

LMT traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 265.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 264.95M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 2.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 10.00, LMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 11.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for LMT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.96 and a low estimate of $5.57, while EPS last year was $2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.4, with high estimates of $8.38 and low estimates of $7.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.02 and $21.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.7. EPS for the following year is $27.6, with 15 analysts recommending between $28.6 and $23.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.08B to a low estimate of $16.16B. As of the current estimate, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.03B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.15B, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.78B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.04B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.07B and the low estimate is $66.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.