Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

The closing price of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) was 8.80 for the day, up 2.21% from the previous closing price of $8.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1243702 shares were traded. ECVT reached its highest trading level at $8.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ECVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on March 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 29, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.80.

On August 16, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on August 16, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Coxon Robert bought 10,000 shares for $8.70 per share. The transaction valued at 87,028 led to the insider holds 195,054 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 1,950,000 shares of ECVT for $16,294,785 on Aug 10. The 10% Owner now owns 258,490 shares after completing the transaction at $8.36 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, CCMP Capital, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,950,000 shares for $8.36 each. As a result, the insider received 16,294,785 and left with 258,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ecovyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECVT has reached a high of $13.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.15.

Shares Statistics:

ECVT traded an average of 620.07K shares per day over the past three months and 825.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.33M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ECVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 954.66k with a Short Ratio of 1.11, compared to 1.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $745M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $816.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611.2M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $833.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $906M and the low estimate is $745.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.