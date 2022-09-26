Update from Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) was 27.32 for the day, up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $27.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8903706 shares were traded. CHNG reached its highest trading level at $27.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHNG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 95.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on September 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $27.75 from $26 previously.

On September 20, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $27.75.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $27.75.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 07, 2022, with a $27.75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when Rareshide Paul sold 4,579 shares for $20.60 per share. The transaction valued at 94,329 led to the insider holds 29,362 shares of the business.

Martin Steven B. sold 8,857 shares of CHNG for $189,102 on Nov 11. The EVP, Enterprise Technology now owns 262,168 shares after completing the transaction at $21.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHNG has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.71.

Shares Statistics:

CHNG traded an average of 3.71M shares per day over the past three months and 11.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.74M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CHNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 12.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $897.2M to a low estimate of $881.3M. As of the current estimate, Change Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $858.48M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $853.47M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $866M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $844M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.