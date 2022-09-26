Update from Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): A steady trajectory

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed the day trading at 22.45 up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $22.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1670608 shares were traded. RLAY reached its highest trading level at $22.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RLAY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.50 and its Current Ratio is at 19.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 06, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $13.

On February 01, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on February 01, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Patel Sanjiv sold 14,000 shares for $23.80 per share. The transaction valued at 333,200 led to the insider holds 254,554 shares of the business.

Patel Sanjiv sold 14,000 shares of RLAY for $328,580 on Sep 14. The President and CEO now owns 254,554 shares after completing the transaction at $23.47 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Patel Sanjiv, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $25.45 each. As a result, the insider received 356,300 and left with 254,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1329.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $38.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RLAY traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RLAY traded about 2.13M shares per day. A total of 120.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.16M. Shares short for RLAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.02M with a Short Ratio of 12.27, compared to 18.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.50% and a Short% of Float of 30.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.52 and a low estimate of $-0.77, while EPS last year was $-2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.67, with high estimates of $-0.59 and low estimates of $-0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.22 and $-3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.52. EPS for the following year is $-2.86, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.58 and $-4.01.