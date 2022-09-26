What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cadence Bank (CADE) stock

As of close of business last night, Cadence Bank’s stock clocked out at 25.95, down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $26.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2627793 shares were traded. CADE reached its highest trading level at $26.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CADE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2021, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CADE has reached a high of $34.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CADE traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CADE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 5.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, CADE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.45.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $465.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $473.29M to a low estimate of $456.7M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Bank’s year-ago sales were $264M, an estimated increase of 76.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $473.31M, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $76.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $460.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CADE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 54.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.