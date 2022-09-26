What shareholders can do to beat the market with General Mills Inc. (GIS) stock

As of close of business last night, General Mills Inc.’s stock clocked out at 79.17, down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $80.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4742140 shares were traded. GIS reached its highest trading level at $80.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On October 01, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $70.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on September 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when HARMENING JEFFREY L sold 37,895 shares for $80.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,031,600 led to the insider holds 279,482 shares of the business.

Benson Jodi J sold 15,685 shares of GIS for $1,180,296 on Aug 04. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 38,085 shares after completing the transaction at $75.25 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, McNabb Dana M, who serves as the Chief S&G Officer of the company, sold 10,993 shares for $76.16 each. As a result, the insider received 837,174 and left with 14,884 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIS has reached a high of $81.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GIS traded 3.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 600.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 13.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, GIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61. The current Payout Ratio is 43.10% for GIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.99B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.74B and the low estimate is $19.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.