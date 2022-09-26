What shareholders can do to beat the market with Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) stock

In the latest session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) closed at 6.38 down -5.62% from its previous closing price of $6.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186204 shares were traded. LYEL reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 12, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On July 12, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On July 12, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 12, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYEL has reached a high of $15.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYEL has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 2.22M over the past ten days. A total of 246.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.58M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LYEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.01M with a Short Ratio of 13.66, compared to 16.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 9.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.27 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.89 and $-1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.21. EPS for the following year is $-1.61, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.08 and $-2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65M, up 167.30% from the average estimate.