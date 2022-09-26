What shareholders can do to beat the market with National Instruments Corporation (NATI) stock

As of close of business last night, National Instruments Corporation’s stock clocked out at 38.98, down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $39.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088784 shares were traded. NATI reached its highest trading level at $39.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NATI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on January 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Positive and sets its target price to $50 from $48 previously.

On December 13, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $48.

On December 08, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on December 08, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Starkloff Eric Howard sold 900 shares for $42.00 per share. The transaction valued at 37,800 led to the insider holds 287,278 shares of the business.

Green Jason Elliot sold 5,000 shares of NATI for $207,310 on Aug 12. The Chief Revenue Officer & EVP now owns 82,081 shares after completing the transaction at $41.46 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Green Jason Elliot, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer & EVP of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $38.59 each. As a result, the insider received 192,967 and left with 86,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NATI has reached a high of $45.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NATI traded 748.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 946.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.44M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NATI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 2.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.05, NATI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.39. The current Payout Ratio is 138.10% for NATI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $422.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $431.9M to a low estimate of $415.09M. As of the current estimate, National Instruments Corporation’s year-ago sales were $373.93M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $473.97M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $480M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $464.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.