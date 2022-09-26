Which analyst expects AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s stock clocked out at 137.20, down -2.01% from its previous closing price of $140.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088071 shares were traded. ABC reached its highest trading level at $139.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 27.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $150.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $167 to $178.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when COLLIS STEVEN H sold 11,480 shares for $142.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,634,752 led to the insider holds 205,178 shares of the business.

Clark Gina sold 288 shares of ABC for $42,278 on Aug 30. The Executive Vice President now owns 15,526 shares after completing the transaction at $146.80 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, COLLIS STEVEN H, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 11,480 shares for $144.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,655,990 and left with 205,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AmerisourceBergen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 128.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABC has reached a high of $167.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABC traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ABC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 3.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.70, ABC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 20.60% for ABC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.63 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.03 and $10.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.93. EPS for the following year is $11.42, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.85 and $11.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.99B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $251.38B and the low estimate is $244.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.