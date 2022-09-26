Which analyst expects Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) closed at 8.28 up 32.06% from its previous closing price of $6.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4683855 shares were traded. EVTL reached its highest trading level at $8.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vertical Aerospace Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

On January 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on January 18, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19882.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $18.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVTL has traded an average of 2.61M shares per day and 562.73k over the past ten days. A total of 178.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.40M. Insiders hold about 78.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 239.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 323.97k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.